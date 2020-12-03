Inside the police trap to arrest fugitive Hossein Nayeri

More
Nayeri was still married to Cortney Shegerian when she worked with police to lure him out of Iran. He was arrested in Czech Republic while traveling to meet her in Spain.
0:19 | 03/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside the police trap to arrest fugitive Hossein Nayeri
We believe that he was going to reconcile this relationship. And instead. He gets off the plane in Prague. And get stripped arrested. Cavity searched in front of Chris.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"Nayeri was still married to Cortney Shegerian when she worked with police to lure him out of Iran. He was arrested in Czech Republic while traveling to meet her in Spain.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"69544762","title":"Inside the police trap to arrest fugitive Hossein Nayeri","url":"/2020/video/inside-police-trap-arrest-fugitive-hossein-nayeri-69544762"}