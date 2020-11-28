Now Playing: Boeing 737 Max cleared to fly

Now Playing: Boeing's 737 MAX prepares to return to the skies: Part 11

Now Playing: House investigation said Boeing sacrificed a culture of safety to cut costs: Part 10

Now Playing: 737 MAX 8 crash victim's parents, dozens of others crusade against Boeing: Part 9

Now Playing: Investigators find similarities between 2 Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashes: Part 8

Now Playing: Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashes after takeoff, killing all onboard: Part 7

Now Playing: Loved ones remember Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash victim Samya Stumo: Part 6

Now Playing: Questions raised around why MACS caused Lion Air Flight 610 to nosedive: Part 5

Now Playing: Lion Air Flight 610's black box shows pilots were in 'tug of war' with plane: Part 4

Now Playing: Families of Boeing 737 MAX crash victims recall horrific 2019 crash: Part 1

Now Playing: Lion Air's incident with a Boeing 737 MAX 8 prior to 2018 crash: Part 2

Now Playing: Quarantined bride with COVID-19 still gets fairy-tale wedding

Now Playing: Suspect dressed as Amazon delivery worker stole packages in Virginia, police say

Now Playing: Record online shopping sales this year amid COVID-19 pandemic

Now Playing: Storm system to travel across South as California sees wildfire threat

Now Playing: Outrage over Boeing 737 MAX recertification

Now Playing: Federal appeals court rejects Trump campaign election fraud lawsuit

Now Playing: Crowds gathered for post-Thanksgiving deals despite COVID-19 warnings