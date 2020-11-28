Investigating the Lion Air Flight 610 crash aftermath: Part 3

More
The plane, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, crashed into the Java Sea at high speed shortly after takeoff and broke apart, killing everyone onboard.
8:03 | 11/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Investigating the Lion Air Flight 610 crash aftermath: Part 3

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:03","description":"The plane, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, crashed into the Java Sea at high speed shortly after takeoff and broke apart, killing everyone onboard. ","mediaType":"us only 08","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"74435262","title":"Investigating the Lion Air Flight 610 crash aftermath: Part 3","url":"/2020/video/investigating-lion-air-flight-610-crash-aftermath-part-74435262"}