Transcript for Investigators make surprising discovery at Edward Shin’s former company

So the property manager to let you win crap we're walking around with our thoughts and that's what we discovered some live. Do we think it's. It was very surprising. That anything could be found at the office if you then eight years. Since he had left that office we heard from edge and himself. That he had cleaned office twice so I contacted don't vote for him and our treasures formed. And he said he thought maybe it was never had a look. I've kind of explained the Joliet. Stretch at this point. So he went to use office part with Valentine crime lab to. They closed the door and they had sprayed loom and all all over the instead of Chris his office. Which would present. Any type of blood that was in office and it almost makes it again at a fluorescent green color and it lights up like Christmas trees. So we know this isn't just someone cut their finger across a crime scene here.

