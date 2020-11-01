Investigators receive critical tip in Gregg Smart murder case: Part 4

More
Vance Lattime, Sr. turned in his gun to police, telling them his son’s friend said it may have been used to murder Gregg Smart. That friend tells police he heard Pamela Smart was involved.
8:44 | 01/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Investigators receive critical tip in Gregg Smart murder case: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:44","description":"Vance Lattime, Sr. turned in his gun to police, telling them his son’s friend said it may have been used to murder Gregg Smart. That friend tells police he heard Pamela Smart was involved.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"68206878","title":"Investigators receive critical tip in Gregg Smart murder case: Part 4","url":"/2020/video/investigators-receive-critical-tip-gregg-smart-murder-case-68206878"}