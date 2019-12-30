‘Jeopardy!’ announcer Johnny Gilbert on what makes the show special

Announcer Johnny Gilbert joked he and host Alex Trebek “have outlasted everybody” as the “only two original people” still working on the long-running quiz show since its start 36 years ago.
0:47 | 12/30/19

This kid. This is my 36 years on the show. As a matter of fact Alex and I are the only two original. But with him outlasted everybody and they did it seem like. This is jeopardy show 8001. Morning. It's a good question about what's special about the show I think this shows shows you how Smart people can be. I think what you're saying I don't think I that they can feel we did see. And he knows that. I thought I knew a lot of and those that it's things like that I think that night.

