California governor declares state of emergency in response to bird flu

Gov. Gavin Newsom's move will "streamline and expedite the state’s response" to the virus. It came as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first severe human case in the U.S.

December 18, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live