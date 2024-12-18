Luigi Mangione expected to waive extradition to New York: Source

If his extradition paperwork goes through, the man accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson will be cleared to travel from Pennsylvania to New York as early as Thursday.

December 18, 2024

