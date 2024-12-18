Musk pressure campaign pushes lawmakers towards possible government shutdown

Republicans are coming under pressure from President-elect Trump’s ally, billionaire Elon Musk, to drop the funding bill they negotiated with Democrats, which could mean a shutdown before Christmas.

December 18, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live