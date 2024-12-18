Plane crashes into building in Hawaii, killing 2 pilots on board

The FAA and NTSB are investigating how the single-engine Cessna plane made a hard left turn and slammed into an abandoned building moments after taking off from Honolulu's airport on Tuesday.

December 18, 2024

