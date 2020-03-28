Now Playing: Hundreds gather to celebrate the life of missing NJ teen Sarah Stern

Now Playing: From war zone to coronavirus front line

Now Playing: Young people react to the pandemic and how they’re feeling the impact

Now Playing: The House passes $2 trillion package to help Americans

Now Playing: Back and forth between Trump and states in the battle over coronavirus

Now Playing: Stories from doctors and nurses on the frontlines

Now Playing: US leads the world in number of confirmed coronavirus cases

Now Playing: Two friends of Sarah Stern are arrested in her disappearance: Part 8

Now Playing: Filmmaker who knew Sarah Stern's childhood friend breaks case wide open: Part 6

Now Playing: Liam McAtasney's roommate admits to helping dump Sarah Stern's body: Part 7

Now Playing: The defense presents an 11th hour witness: Part 10

Now Playing: Liam McAtasney, Sarah Stern's childhood friend, goes to trial for her murder: Part 9

Now Playing: Police learn Sarah Stern put away over $25K shortly before disappearance: Part 5

Now Playing: Liam McAtasney found guilty of murdering childhood friend Sarah Stern: Part 11

Now Playing: No leads three days into search for Sarah Stern: Part 4

Now Playing: Community comes together to search for Sarah Stern: Part 3

Now Playing: Sarah Stern case investigators question Sarah's friends: Part 2

Now Playing: Gov. Cuomo speaks to the National Guard