Transcript for Jodi Arias says Travis Alexander was abusive, says she acted in self-defense: Part 10

She's the one who did the stabbing. She's the one who slit his throat. She's the one that shot him. This was a life or death trial for Jodi Arias. If Jodi was going to be found not guilty in any way, she had to explain away this evidence. Her defense attorneys say she, Jodi Arias, insisted on taking the stand. Miss Arias, come forward. Take a seat, please. I was shocked. It's not often that you see a murder suspect in a death penalty case take the stand in their own defense. Do you solemnly swear the testimony you're about to give will be truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help you god? Yes, I do. Jodi Arias had changed her story twice from not being at the scene at all to being attacked by two apparently professional killers dressed as ninjas. Jodi Arias now had a third story. Did you kill Travis Alexander on June 4th, 2008? Yes, I did. Why? The simple answer is that he attacked me, and I defended myself. She now changes the story to self-defense. It was Travis' continual abuse. And on June 4th of 2008, it had reached a point of no return. The only path the defense could take was to basically make Jodi the victim. Demonize Travis as much as possible. The strongest play of the defense was to point to Travis Alexander's hypocrisy. That he was viewed as a chaste Mormon when he was having this sordid sexual relationship with this woman. It's the defense introduced a much anticipated audio recording. You'll actually hear a recorded call between Travis and Jodi that's very explicit. The courtroom is full of a lot of mormons and women, Travis's family, and we start hearing them having sex. I'm going to tie you to a tree and -- Oh, my gosh. That is so debasing. I like it. The sex tape was like a hand grenade thrown into this trial. You're bad. You make me feel so dirty. You are dirty, baby. We are just horny toads. Jodi Arias said she was physically battered by Travis Alexander four times. Her mission was basically to murder my brother again for a second time by destroying his reputation. He crossed the room and he started shaking me. And he body slammed me on the floor. He called me a -- and he kicked me in the ribs. There was absolutely no proof that Travis had ever been physically abusive with her or anyone in his life in the past. Jodi Arias would stop at nothing to make that jury hate Travis Alexander. What's the worst thing you can say about someone when they're not around to defend themselves? I went into his bedroom. Travis was on the bed masturbating, and I got really embarrassed. He started grabbing at something on the bed. And it was a photograph. What was in the photograph? What was the photograph of? It was a picture of a little boy. I don't know how much lower you can go than labeling a charge of pedophile at somebody, but that's what she did. None of these claims were ever proven. Police never found child pornography anywhere in Travis' house. We hear Jodi Arias' testimony about her tortured relationship with this monster, Travis Alexander. But what it all boils down to is what happened the day Travis was murdered. We were trying out different poses, and as I moved the camera, it slipped out of my hand. Travis flipped out. And he stepped out of the shower. She claims he comes out. Renowned defense attorney Kathleen Zellner recapped what Jodi says happened in Travis' bathroom. He lunges at her. And he picked me up. I was crouching, but he lifted me up as he was screaming that I was a stupid idiot. Flips her over in a body slam. And he body slammed me again on the tile. She recovers from it, though, and takes off down the hall. She claims now she's in fear of her life. It was like I -- him off the worst I'd ever seen him -- off. He'd almost killed me before, and now he was saying he was going to. She runs this way according to her testimony and then back into the closet. Exactly. I ran into the closet. I remembered where he kept a gun, so I grabbed it. She grabs the gun, it's a .25 caliber. She continues out this door. Runs into the bathroom to the middle of the bathroom. At which point she turns around? Right. Like a linebacker, he got kind of low and grabbed my waist. But before he hit did that as he was lunging at me, the gun went off. Shoots him, right temple through the left cheek. Basically the gun went off and she doesn't remember anything after that. I don't know if I blacked out or what. There's a huge gap. Do you remember stabbing Travis Alexander? I have no memory of stabbing him. Do you remember dragging him across the floor? No. We're like, "That's it? Are you kidding me? You sliced this guy up and stabbed him. You stabbed him in the heart. You almost decapitated him, and you don't remember any of it?" The most clear memory that I have after that point is driving in the desert. That's all the questions I have, judge. The self-defense story was a joke. My brother didn't even own a gun. The defense's case was not very strong. To try and paint Travis as this abusive pedophile just wasn't believable. It was never backed up with evidence. It was just, here's Jodi's story. Believe me or not. Ladies and gentlemen, I understand you have reached a verdict. I'm kind of grasping the arm rest. I remember hearing somebody let out a gasp. But it's not over.

