‘John Lennon: His Life, His Legacy, His Last Days’ | Friday at 9|8c on ABC

More
The new 20/20 Event Special premieres Friday at 9|8c on ABC.
0:31 | 10/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘John Lennon: His Life, His Legacy, His Last Days’ | Friday at 9|8c on ABC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"The new 20/20 Event Special premieres Friday at 9|8c on ABC.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"73621784","title":"‘John Lennon: His Life, His Legacy, His Last Days’ | Friday at 9|8c on ABC","url":"/2020/video/john-lennon-life-legacy-days-friday-98c-abc-73621784"}