Transcript for JonBenet Ramsey's family still hopeful they'll find her killer someday: Part 11

Who murdered jonbenet Ramsey? Will the case ever be prosecuted? Is it still just as mysterious today as it was in 1996? Absolutely. I think it's even more mysterious now to some degree, because people have moved away from John and Patsy Ramsey as possible suspects. And so then you're sort of faced with this question of, who the heck was in that house? How'd they get in? Why'd they target her? And to some degree, that makes it even more fascinating. There was a person seen going across the lawn of the Ramsey house the night of the murder. Was there a killer trying to get into the house? In September, we met with the Boulder d.a.'s office and pd. And what we presented was a confidential list of our top 20 people of interest, and the list of the eight people of interest that our team had eliminated through DNA analysis. We just don't feel at this point that they are actively investigating this case. The Boulder police department says the Ramsey case is an active, ongoing investigation, but they have never publicly commented on the handling of the case. This team isn't going to give up. There's a third generation. My daughters and others that will continue on with this case when we end up being too old to do it. But we're not going to stop investigating. We're just not going to do it. This case boils down to an intruder, and a Ramsey. And if the Ramseys didn't do it, then it's an intruder. And if it's an intruder, the intruder's still out there. The case took its toll on the whole Ramsey family, emotionally and financially over the years. John Ramsey would lose his job and spend millions on private investigators, lawyers and security. There's still people today, John, 22 years later, who believe you or Patsy or Burke had something to do with the murder of jonbenet. I know that. And how could they have believed otherwise? Because that's what they were you know, even if we have a conviction, a confession, and this person's in prison, there's going to be 5%, 10% of the population that still thinks we're guilty. My dad certainly suffered a tremendous amount. But I think he's focused on life today and enjoying life, uh, with his family and grandkids. And he's remarried. Patsy died from cancer in 2006. She's buried in Marietta, Georgia, next to jonbenet. In my mind, she's still my 6-year-old little girl. That's how I remember her. Every once in a while, I'll see a little child from behind, little blonde-headed ponytail girl, about 6 years old, and it catches me for a second because it looks like jonbenet. The family has not lost the will to fight and the will to find the killer. We work on this daily. There's a group of dedicated volunteers that work on this daily. I want the trauma to stop for the family, and if we can find the killer, then the next generation doesn't have to live with that trauma and the unknown and the speculation. The only way to do that is to find out who did it. I think it's really important for people to understand that this case can be solved. There's a narrative out there that this is an unsolved homicide and that's -- we just have to accept that as fact. And that is not the truth. If we leverage the evidence, we follow the facts, we will find this killer. I used to give people my trust, and it was theirs to lose. Everybody carries a burden. They struggle with loss or heartbreak. But everybody has to have hope. Just recognize that there could be evil around you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.