Transcript for JonBenet Ramsey's parents report a kidnapping, police search home: Part 2

night shift when the call came in. Police. We live at 55 15th street. What's going on there, ma'am? We have a kidnapping. Hurry, please. Explain to me what's going on, okay? There's a note left and our daughter's gone. There's a ransom note here. It's a ransom note? Oh, my god! Please. She was hysterical, and she says there's a kidnapping. Please! Okay, I'm sending an officer over, okay? Thanks. Do you know how long she's been gone? No, I don't. Please. We just got up and she wasn't here. Oh, my god, please. The note said, if you do anything, if police come, if FBI come, your daughter will die. You called 911. Yes, I did. I had to do something. I had to take action. And I mean, all this happened in a matter of moments. Patsy calls 911 at 5:52 A.M., and the first officer arrives at 5:55. Wow, that's fast. I know. That's really fast. More friends start to arrive and more officers start to arrive. So, at this point, lots of people are at the house. We called friends for help at that point. Your daughter is gone. We're desperate. She's in the hands of a madman. My phone rang. "Pam, they've got her." "What do you mean they've got her?" "They've kidnapped jonbenet. She's gone." What was the atmosphere like as you sat and waited? Well, it was awful. First of all, we didn't know whether the kidnapper was going to call that day, because the note said, "I will call you tomorrow. Get plenty of rest." I was deathly afraid that tomorrow was in fact the 27th. You lose all perception of time, of place. You've just been dealt a horrible crushing blow. The police came in just before 6:00 in the morning on the 26th of December, thinking that we had a missing child. They go into this beautiful house with 18 or so rooms. And they did a cursory search of the residence, and they didn't find anything. The mistakes they made were outrageous. They were mystifying. They were mistake after mistake after mistake. The police did a terrible, terrible job securing that scene. And if you don't secure the scene, you don't get good evidence. People were streaming through that house. They were in the kitchen. They were in the living room. They were some friends of Patsy's that were helping her wipe up the kitchen. There could have been fingerprints there. You had friends that were windexing the sink and washing dishes and -- People were making toast in the kitchen. And -- yes, a kidnapping is a crime scene, but we were so focused on getting jonbenet back. That was the task. What we have learned is that everyone should have been sequestered into an area so that people weren't roaming around the house. And that was a mistake on my part. The reason I didn't is because these people were the Ramseys' support system. There was no indication at all to indicate the family was involved at that point. It was a crime scene, and it was getting contaminated. The note was being passed around and reviewed by all of their friends. Of all of the evidence left behind, that ransom note is the most baffling. Number one, it is too damn long. A ransom note is not that long. A ransom note says, I have your child. I want $1 million. I'll call you later. This is the infamous ransom note. It begins -- Mr. Ramsey, listen carefully. It was three pages long, and some people believe that a kidnapper that was truly kidnapping somebody would have written a very direct and to-the-point ransom note. Three pages? What was that about? That ransom note was the "War and peace" of ransom notes. Who would write a three-page rambling ransom note other than someone trying to cover their tracks who was in the house? It's the weirdest ransom note I've ever read. You will withdraw $118,000 from your account. $100,000 will be in $100 bills, and the remaining $18,000 in $20 bills." You think about this number and how is it relevant? And it's relevant because John Ramsey got a bonus from his company for $118,000. How many people knew that? I'm going to guess not a lot of people. Our grandpa compared to note so some examples he found in movies. The movie "Ransom" was playing in Boulder. I have your son. Oh, Jesus! I want $2 million. In that particular movie, a fat cat industrialist, his son was kidnapped. There's a lot of the same verbiage in this note as was in the the note that was written in that particular movie. "If we catch you talking to a stray dog, she dies." If you talk to anyone, I don't care if it's a peekingne against a lamp post -- You and your family are under constant scrutiny, as well as the authorities. Don't try to grow a brain, John. Our guy's a real -- watcher of that particular type of movies. Dan, what does this tell you in terms of evidence? First of all, that someone felt comfortable spending the time writing this long note in the house. And whoever wrote the note is about to go from a kidnapping suspect to a murder suspect.

