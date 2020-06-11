Transcript for Josh Powell's sister recalls going undercover to confront him about missing wife

I suddenly had this. This thought I should try and get Josh contracts. Jennifer volunteered to do go into Steve's house where wire and police. Agreed and they were nearby in an unmarked car. They we're just glad to have dinner and we Wednesday and and the boy's words. So excited to CS. Oh. You know I. I didn't know exactly how to enforce this confrontation with Josh. Lauren. His home. I don't know. Suddenly I just I wish I shut Josh into the bathroom and at that point I was like him drop all pretense it's just. Tell me where her body is yeah yeah. Jennifer. Did a phenomenal job. Okay you're all alone and pregnant cool they're brought those bed. You won't. You know. He was excellent I know what I've done and I have done anything. You're an. The piece so what are the violations. He still would not. Give me saying. I was so frustrated.

