What Kerri Rawson never knew about her serial killer dad BTK

20/20 Extra: Kerri Rawson said a 1974 police composite image she found online, among other evidence, helped her accept that her dad is the BTK killer after his arrest in 2005.
2:03 | 01/31/19

