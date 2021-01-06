Transcript for Kidnapping survivor details moments she thought were her last

When she was going through this story and the emotion. With so real not only were the facts consistent. But I remember the moves howling. That. Was when she was taken to the house. And Hugh is pounds. He'd been in the trunk for hours. He was awkwardly trying Nia trunk when he grabbed me he stumbled he's he'd. Pulled you into a garage just drug me and it was cold really cold concrete floor. If Lincoln for means have yet to come inside and clean. She heard him cleaning inside. And thought keys and mass murder and he's cleaning up from the last victim and. Who who died. In your book victim feel right about the promise that you meet yourself on the wrong I told myself. No matter what pain to no matter what they put me through I'm not gonna be in scream if it is. The last moment. That I minute you're living. I'm just command stay calm and be grateful. For the life I had. By the time that I was finished interviewing her I was. Absolutely convinced that she was telling the truth.

