Leanna Taylor's mission to preserve son's legacy: Part 6

More
Taylor is now committing herself to spreading awareness about 'Forgotten Baby Syndrome' in the hope that she can help other parents.
3:36 | 07/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Leanna Taylor's mission to preserve son's legacy: Part 6

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45575980,"title":"Leanna Taylor's mission to preserve son's legacy: Part 6","duration":"3:36","description":"Taylor is now committing herself to spreading awareness about 'Forgotten Baby Syndrome' in the hope that she can help other parents.","url":"/2020/video/leanna-taylors-mission-preserve-sons-legacy-part-45575980","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.