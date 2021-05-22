Transcript for Lester Jones is found guilty on all charges in Paige Birgfeld’s death: Part 11

The evidence shows beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant, Lester Ralph Jones, is the one who did this. The birgfeld family has waited so long for this. Nine years, two trials, and all the heartache and grief in between. Now it all comes down to this. Will they finally find justice for Paige? We, the jury, find the defendant, Lester Ralph Jones, guilty of count one, murder in the first degree. They came back guilty on all counts. First-degree murder, felony murder, second-degree murder for knowingly causing the death of Paige, and kidnapping. I thought, finally. And that the new jurors were able to perceive what was going on and how bad he was of a person. The only available sentence to the court is -- The judge gave the only sentence that Colorado law allows, which is life without the possibility of parole for the murder charge. It was closure for her dad, for her family and her friends. I can't even imagine how difficult that would be to -- to go through the emotional ups and downs that they went through. Elaine Jones stood by her husband for years, from the time he was named a person of interest until his conviction. She died in late 2017 convinced of her husband's innocence. Frank birgfeld was a guy who told the truth. I mean, he never shied away from the fact that Paige was an escort. I will tell you one thing. During the trial, I would say more than half the time they referred to her as Paige. It was very seldom "The victim" or "The woman" or something like that. And I thought that felt very human to me. I feared that a lot of his identity became justice for Paige. That took a lot out of him physically and emotionally. And, you know, I wonder if he was ever able to get past that being his identity. Frank died suddenly of a heart attack two years ago, perhaps brought on by the stress of losing his daughter. There's not a day that passes that I don't think about her. I think about her kids. I think about choices. And how we just don't ever know. Paige's story didn't have to end the way that it did. I hope that what happened to Paige is a part of a larger conversation of who the buyers are. They create this whole industry that women like her and I end up in, and the harms that happen to most of us at the hands of these men. To me, she's this little angel that is looking out over all of us. But particularly her three children. Despite what's been a traumatic childhood, Paige's kids are doing really well, and they're grown up. One of the difficult things of being a prosecutor in a town this size is after you have been here that long, you start to associate various parts of town with various crimes, and it's difficult to drive past that area without thinking ab The family we followed for

