Listen to convicted murderer Daniel Wozniak's jailhouse phone call

More
At the end of his first police interview, Wozniak called his fiancÃ©e from a jailhouse phone, which was a recorded call.
1:24 | 05/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Listen to convicted murderer Daniel Wozniak's jailhouse phone call
They really I'll. It's my best selling. I thought it was going back particularly because over the failure. I'm sorry but couldn't get demand that you needed okay. I don't and I let them is almost reached when right almost killed them. It Larry felt wrong. Never become. Overwhelming lighten. Your temperature fifty. Kirk shook the cook. It. Amy again. There. And you are I am. Get out of name. I don't write in game but. Yeah my. They added the it. Elliott good little my beer doing Ed. I wanted to be Abby let me. Actually it but Billy pat don't. Back and that. Statement. Well let me any. They hit. Them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:24","description":"At the end of his first police interview, Wozniak called his fiancÃ©e from a jailhouse phone, which was a recorded call.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"63384181","title":"Listen to convicted murderer Daniel Wozniak's jailhouse phone call","url":"/2020/video/listen-convicted-murderer-daniel-wozniaks-jailhouse-phone-call-63384181"}