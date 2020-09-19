Transcript for Lorenzen Wright’s family is still waiting for justice: Part 11

an understatement, but that's how Shelby county doctors are describing the ongoing challenges in fighting the current surge of covid-19 numbers. The trial of Billy ray turner is scheduled for this fall, but with everything going on in the world with covid-19, it's unlikely that that will happen. I absolutely plan to fight like hell for my client in that courtroom. I ask the public one thing -- that if you have your preconceived notions, pay attention to it as the case is presented in the courtroom. Then stand in judgement of him. I hope that the truth comes out, and I hope that he does time for the role that he took in Lorenzen's murder. I'm not really worried about what happens to Billy ray in his upcoming trial. Lorenzen's dead because of sherra. At this point it's unclear if sherra will ever say what happened, leaving everyone else to just simply speculate. And even I still have questions. What actually happened that night out by the Callis cutoff road? How did Lorenzen end up out there that night? Was there a second gunman? And who shot him? And the most perplexing question -- why? I would say the motive is that he was worth more dead than he was alive. Ultimately only she knows why she did it. Money, love, envy. It really is a tragic story. Meanwhile, the people involved in the story are finding out that even 10 years later, there is no shortage of public interest in lorezen Wright's murder. I got a documentary coming out. It's called "A million reasons." You get to hear her talk for herself. You get to see a real inside look on our life. You get to see, what does she spend all that money on? You know, in detail. I don't have a monster to sell you. I'll tell you about sherra Wright, and you make your own decisions. You'll be able to see for yourself. When you are the mother of six kids and you're married to their father, and you would see him dead, that's just evil. That's wicked. His kids, they suffered because not only was their father taken, but their mother was taken too. There are no winners in this case. I know that he's looking down on them with that huge smile that he has, and he wants the best for them. And he would love for them to be a part of his mother and father's life. Not only was he physically murdered, but then his character was assassinated. I want people to know who Lorenzen Wright was, what type of human being he was. The lies that were told earlier about drugs, too many people bought into those lies. So we're trying our best right now to cleanse the name of Lorenzen. The drugs, the physical abuse -- his friends say none of those things were true, and he deserves to be remembered as the good family man they knew. A man they will never forget. With Lorenzen, I'd be talking to his picture. And sometimes his picture could look at me a certain way, actually, like it's really him. And then I have to just stop, just talk to him. He was a mommy boy.

