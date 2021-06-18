Man convicted of wife’s 1985 murder, his family recalls impact of life in prison

Joe Bryan said he was &ldquo;stunned&rdquo; to learn he was convicted in the 1985 shooting death of his wife Mickey Bryan because he claims he&rsquo;s &ldquo;innocent.&rdquo;

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live