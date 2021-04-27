Man police cleared in Jodi Huisentruit case maintains no connection to disappearance

Tony Jackson, who is serving time in Minnesota after four rape convictions in the 1990s, told ABC News in a new interview that he "never had anything to do with the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit."

