Man speaks out on 2018 love triangle murder-suicide case: 'I'm not over the shock.'

More
Mark Gerardot returns to the house in a Philadelphia suburb, where police say his wife Jennair Gerardot carried out a calculated plan to kill her husband's girlfriend Meredith Chapman in April 2018.
0:56 | 09/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man speaks out on 2018 love triangle murder-suicide case: 'I'm not over the shock.'
For the longest time news parking. Even imagine driving by. The house where I happened. I don't feel what I felt the first car drove by it anymore I don't flashback to the actual event is much. I think driving by it is really helped with exercising that demon. And right days it but I have to convince myself that happened. There are days were I see generic. I see some woman who has her build her hair and I think hot it was old news. I see Meredith. So obviously I'm not over the shock. She should not be gone from this earth I've written her a private letter. City should have been me. Why do I get to listen you don't. And the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"Mark Gerardot returns to the house in a Philadelphia suburb, where police say his wife Jennair Gerardot carried out a calculated plan to kill her husband's girlfriend Meredith Chapman in April 2018.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"65396172","title":"Man speaks out on 2018 love triangle murder-suicide case: 'I'm not over the shock.'","url":"/2020/video/man-speaks-2018-love-triangle-murder-suicide-case-65396172"}