Transcript for Man speaks out on 2018 love triangle murder-suicide case: 'I'm not over the shock.'

For the longest time news parking. Even imagine driving by. The house where I happened. I don't feel what I felt the first car drove by it anymore I don't flashback to the actual event is much. I think driving by it is really helped with exercising that demon. And right days it but I have to convince myself that happened. There are days were I see generic. I see some woman who has her build her hair and I think hot it was old news. I see Meredith. So obviously I'm not over the shock. She should not be gone from this earth I've written her a private letter. City should have been me. Why do I get to listen you don't. And the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.