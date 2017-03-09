Man has successful hand transplant after almost 18-hour surgery: Part 4

More
'I asked Dr. Azari, 'Did you do it?'' Jonathan Koch said. 'And he said, 'Yes.' And then I started to sing the Rocky theme.'
7:03 | 09/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man has successful hand transplant after almost 18-hour surgery: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49427517,"title":"Man has successful hand transplant after almost 18-hour surgery: Part 4","duration":"7:03","description":"'I asked Dr. Azari, 'Did you do it?'' Jonathan Koch said. 'And he said, 'Yes.' And then I started to sing the Rocky theme.'","url":"/2020/video/man-successful-hand-transplant-18-hour-surgery-part-49427517","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.