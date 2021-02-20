Transcript for Margaret Rudin spends two decades in prison, appeals for a new trial: Part 10

Even behind bars, Margaret Rudin was insistent she was innocent. She files an appeal to have her conviction overturned on the basis of ineffective counsel. First of all, after my trial, it was in front of another judge, and she heard the evidence and said, yeah, as ineffective assist to counsel, I'm going to grant this and grant a new trial. Well, there you go. But then two years later the Nevada supreme court reversed that decision over a legal technicality. I was just looking at the ninth circuit court of appeals website, and someone involved in murder in Las Vegas, and I thought, well, that looks kind of interesting. I just started getting mad, and I started reading it over again, because I couldn't believe it. So I went out there and met her, and then I agreed to represent her if she got a new trial. There's no fingerprints, DNA, no forensics that puts her at the crime scene. She's not stupid enough to kill Ron Rudin in the bedroom of their home, put him in a trunk from her antique store, haul him out, and burn him and leave him. I would really like to be able to exonerate my name. Yes, I have the energy to sit through another trial. Innocent, I would be proven innocent. Margaret appealed again, and the case is currently pending waiting for a federal judge to make a ruling on whether she gets a new trial. Why are you convinced that she didn't do it? Because the physical evidence just doesn't add up. They didn't have a strong enough lead defense attorney to challenge all the evidence that was admitted at trial. Mullanax says one of those key pieces of evidence is the murder weapon. Remember, prosecutors made the case that Ron had reported the gun missing back in 1988, and that Margaret had taken the gun and used it to kill him. She had an opportunity to take the weapon in '88, and she probably just kept possession of it for all those years. There's no evidence that the gun is the same gun. There's no serial number of this gun being reported missing. The state says there's a letter that implies that Margaret took the gun when she moved out of the house. What do you say to that? Well, I've got the letter right here, and Ron Rudin wrote it back in 1988. And he says that he has a suspicion that the gun was packed away or taken by person or persons unknown during my wife's packing her furniture and personal belongings for storage. So, it could have been anybody? It could have been anybody. He had hundreds of guns in that house. Another key piece of evidence that mullanax says helped sway the jury was that burned out antique trunk that contained Ron's remains. Remember, an antique dealer testified he sold a trunk to Margaret. Can you tell me when it was that you sold this particular trunk to Margaret Rudin? Right at the very beginning of -- well, at the very beginning of our relationship. So, here we got a guy that supposedly sold her the trunk. To me that was one of the bigger factors in the conviction. It turns out the guy who originally sold the witness that trunk came forward after watching him testify on court TV. The person says, hey, man, I did not sell that trunk to him. I sold him something else. Yes, I remember a small case that would carry roller skates in. He said, that's it. I said, Bruce, that little case is too small to put a cadaver in. But the jury didn't hear from that man until after the defense had rested. Mullanax contends by that time what he had to say was ineffective. And when we asked the jury foreman about that testimony, he told us he doesn't even remember it. This is the first time hearing of this. You know, when you sit there for over two months and you have what you think are all the facts presented at the time, you don't like to hear later that the antique trunk dealer who said, "I sold her that trunk," has been debunked. You don't like to hear that. Mullanax says there are also a lot of mysteries about Ron's murder that remain unanswered a quarter of a century later, including the riddle of what was found inside Ron Rudin's abandoned Cadillac. There were four sets of footprints, muddy footprints in the car. They never established whose footprints they are. They also found clothes in the trunk of the car. Those clothes were never tested for DNA. Instead of answering questions, they raised more questions than answers. Back then, DNA was different than it is today. Bring it out. You've still got to have the proof somewhere. Bring it out. Let's have it under DNA standards today. Even former prosecutor Gary Guymon says that there were investigative avenues that weren't fully pursued, like that huge Lee canyon real estate deal Rudin was working on that was set to close just days after he went missing. Yeah, I always believed there was fodder in the Lee canyon business dealings, but it never got developed. Just seems like there's so much left in the process. He was involved with some very wide assortment of not-so-nice people. And when they found the body out there at the lake, I mean, for me, that just kind of had mob written all over it. I just hope that the court in Las Vegas would order a new trial and that this matter could be settled. The chances, I don't know. It's up to a judge right now. Okay, but this is Vegas. Would you say the odds are in your favor? I would say the odds should be in our favor, because remember Margaret was granted a new trial back in 2008. Infamous convicted killer Margaret Rudin, dubbed the black widow of Las Vegas, has just been let out of prison. Margaret Rudin's life is about to change drastically. What lies ahead does not involve handcuffs, bars, or prison guards. Oh, my god, more than one time did I say to her on the phone,u going to get out, and the day you ar

