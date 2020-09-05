Transcript for Marni Yang's acquaintance claims Yang told her about Reuter murder plan: Part 7

Marni yang go, we spent a good year and two months revisiting everything. Now we're looking -- we're looking really hard at Christi cashner. Christi paschen was a close friend of my mom's. I know that Christi was involved in, like, tarot card readings. I wouldn't refer to her as a friend at all. She was an acquaintance. An acquaintance? But clearly there seems to be a long record of pretty intense friendship. Well, I mean, I was looking at real estate for her as well. Marni had said that she was going to go over and stay at her house on October 3rd, the day before the murder. And that she had chosen not to. I was scheduled to take some real estate listings over there. That's when I began having car troubles. When law enforcement initially talked to Christie, Christie, you know, followed through with that story. Law enforcement never really believed it, but they didn't know how involved Christi paschen was. As police start digging into Christi paschen, they learn about this phone call which she gets from Marni on the day of the murder at work where phone calls are recorded. Chrysti pashen, how can I help you? Do you want to go to dinner? Okay, that's fine. Is everything all right? Yeah, I'm fine. Okay. Okay. All right, I'll call you later. Okay. Bye-bye. "Do you want to go to dinner?" That statement bothered me for a year, because it just didn't make sense. In the months that police spend investigating this crime, they start thinking about that black car that was seen fleeing the scene. But that car doesn't match anything that Marni has. And so, a logical thing to do is see if they can find a car that Marni may have rented in or around the area. They got lucky. Police find a record of a car that's rented in Marni's name but using Christi's address. Marni yang rented a car two days before the murder. It was a blue sort of bright color. The next day, she decided she wanted a darker car. She didn't like the first rental car. Thought it stuck out too much. And, you know, sends it back to get something that's going to blend. The rental car that she had at that time was a Volkswagen rabbit. That was similar to what they found on surveillance video near the area of the scene around the time of the murder. This car was used for 40 miles. That is exactly from the rental place to Christi paschen's to the murder scene back to Christi paschen's and then to the rental for the drop-off. It's exactly 40 miles. They decided to interview Christi first because her address comes up on the enterprise location. Investigators approach Christi paschen and tell her that she's going to be a co-conspirator in murder if she doesn't work with them. My feeling is that Christi just got tired, tired of lying. She realized that we, obviously, had done our homework. And I think she just had enough. She was going to go ahead and kill rhoni. I was like, don't do this. What are you going to kill all the women? But she said she's the one she spends most of the time with, so she's got to go. Christi tells police that Marni had come to visit Christi at her house the night before the murder and told her that she was going to kill rhoni. Marni said, if I do this in the morning, I will call you at work after I have done it and I will ask you out to dinner. Police say that they realize that question -- Do you want to go to dinner? Was actually code for, I did it. I killed rhoni. It was like, okay, now this makes sense. Police convinced Christi to start cooperating with them, and they got her to make several phone calls and record several phone calls with Marni. What? Relax, will you? I just got a call from Mr. Wonderful. Oh, really? What did he want? He wants to talk to me now. I don't Remember where I was, Marni! Wait, what are you talking about? When? The night of the -- the night before that stupid murder. Oh. They are not really calling you in because they think you were or were not where you said you were the night before. Okay? That is a ruse. They're gearing up for some Police want Christi to do something else for them. They say, okay, now set up a meeting with Marni. The two ladies meet at Denny's, but unbeknownst to Marni, there's a full sting operation that's about to take place. Today's date is March 1, for voice identification, please state your name. Christi paschen. Christi paschen is there. There's two police officers, undercover at another booth somewhere. I am scared, Marni. You're not the only one. I helped you do something you knew I didn't want any part of. When you hid the gun, did you hide it real well? It went into a bucket of cement, and I threw it in a dumpster. It is gone. Under a year and a half's worth of Chicago garbage at the city dump. This is good chocolate. They're sipping tea and eating ice cream and talking about a murder like it was going grocery shopping. It was surreal. We walk away from that and we're like, there has to be more. So Christi then goes back to Marni and says, I really need to talk to you again. They sent the psychic back to Denny's the next day. Do police see a full confession in the cards?

