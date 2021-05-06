Huskins and her now-husband Aaron Quinn had a daughter five years to the day that her abductor released her. "There is a happy ending, and it's her," Huskins said.

Denise Huskins, Aaron Quinn recall reuniting for the first time after her abduction

After her release, Denise Huskins and her now-husband Aaron Quinn were in different cities and had not been in contact with each other since the morning Huskins was kidnapped from their home.