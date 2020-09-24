Transcript for Melanie McGuire says ‘it's a coincidence’ she bought gun before husband disappeared

You say your husband asked you to purchase the gun but. You purchase to gun just two days before your husband went missing. Of course it's a coincidence however he was on a true mind without tag and trying again. And if something was happening if he listened some sort of trouble that may very well often. The reason why he was so intent on getting this what do you seeded Eagles home watch systems today how dare she talk from prison. And bring this all back up again enough pain authority a fallen her husband's family her own sons. Why is she doing this. I'm doing this because there's a murderer walking there and even if we discount. What's happened to me. Ends what's happened tonight my life there's still somebody walking around there. Let's kill someone. The killer is out there. And it's not me.

