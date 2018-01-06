How Michelle O'Connell's family honors her memory for her daughter

More
"20/20" Extra: Patty O'Connell says she is still fighting for justice years after her daughter's 2010 death in St. Augustine, Florida.
2:59 | 06/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How Michelle O'Connell's family honors her memory for her daughter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55569337,"title":"How Michelle O'Connell's family honors her memory for her daughter","duration":"2:59","description":"\"20/20\" Extra: Patty O'Connell says she is still fighting for justice years after her daughter's 2010 death in St. Augustine, Florida.","url":"/2020/video/michelle-oconnells-family-honors-memory-daughter-55569337","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.