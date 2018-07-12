Transcript for The moment Chris Watts realizes he was caught on surveillance footage

I thought I mean up but the consumption. And they've basically explain me. They can't find shenanigans. They can't find an end of the road so basically what I didn't send I have the video surveillance since they have been here the only thing I cod. This trip back to cut into the. Chris comes over to your home along with the police to watch that surveillance footage yes he was standing right in my living room basically watching it and. He looked very Frankfurt. He had his hands like this in the here on his shoulders. The news. Really swaying back and forth. Was he showing any. Ocean any fear was he saying any game like. Need to find my children and I need to find my wife no he wasn't saying anything. He basically. The only time I saw him show any emotion was a little bit of nervousness when he was watching that.

