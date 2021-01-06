The moment Denise Huskins realized she was free after kidnapping

More
In the moments after she realized her kidnapper let her walk free, Denise Huskins said all she wanted was to hug her parents and “finally feel safe.”
0:56 | 06/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The moment Denise Huskins realized she was free after kidnapping
When did you realize that you were safe I heard in drag off. Slowly. I feel the tape off her eyes again. I was by myself. This. Alley. I grabbed my bags and I started walking in Atlanta this kind of corners street name thanks. Utica. Just street that I grew up on. I my side. She realizes it she's within walking distance from mother's house and to preach. You know it's a street. Walked down hundreds of times in my life. As a stumbling still had dated. Does walking down this street all I wanted to do. Had my mom and dad and only LC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"In the moments after she realized her kidnapper let her walk free, Denise Huskins said all she wanted was to hug her parents and “finally feel safe.” ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"78019159","title":"The moment Denise Huskins realized she was free after kidnapping ","url":"/2020/video/moment-denise-huskins-realized-free-kidnapping-78019159"}