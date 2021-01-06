Transcript for The moment Denise Huskins realized she was free after kidnapping

When did you realize that you were safe I heard in drag off. Slowly. I feel the tape off her eyes again. I was by myself. This. Alley. I grabbed my bags and I started walking in Atlanta this kind of corners street name thanks. Utica. Just street that I grew up on. I my side. She realizes it she's within walking distance from mother's house and to preach. You know it's a street. Walked down hundreds of times in my life. As a stumbling still had dated. Does walking down this street all I wanted to do. Had my mom and dad and only LC.

