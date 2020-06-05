Transcript for 'Murder & Scandal in Chicagoland' airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC

Channels and we'll never get that picture in my head. Right now forty year old woman on dollars was going to war she is the girlfriend of a former Chicago there 85 Super Bowl there. This is a vision. Shaun Hill was this legendary football player of the greatest football teams of all time 85 bears Sharon was this charismatic laid back. Super attractive. Here's your sister she's dating a professional football player what was your reaction to it was great for me being cut over fan in your opinion why do you think they want me. I know running. Of the humans education community. Something in week opens. Just a dream. Earnings in her kitchen on her way out to work. Opened the door in the shadows. Calling other shootings that your film at the Shaun Gayle returned but they've been made immediate prospect. What in bloody liars okay. Sure they didn't know I don't know that I can. Police are searching for ourselves. In the murder of pregnant girlfriend of former Chicago bear Shaun Gayle. It was a lively country killing treatments. We handle your strong strong girl was first two months after Friday's murder they finally cleared. During the questioning on police learned it. He wasn't the only. Playing fields. He was very popular a moment. I'm for the rather they engaged in sexual relations you know I was you know. I'm scared. Yeah. And you had gotten. Teacher who like you know well. It's. It's. There they are in learning. Is going through exactly what she says she didn't children. Exclusive. Yeah party. It's been interesting conversation the first network television she'll hands inner. You haven't spoken about in the Pittsburgh more than a decade Weis took him and what to her children. Saying she wants to see if she's into it and try. Yeah the whole story very telling it was sort of 300. Student Alicia. Stonington between twenty and specials Friday night at 9 and central line Eee PC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.