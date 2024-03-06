New 20/20 ‘Into the Darkness’ | Watch Friday, March 8th on ABC

A mom who would stop at nothing to find justice for her daughter - and the team of investigators who solved the deadly mystery. The new 20/20 premieres March 8th on ABC Network. Stream later on Hulu.

March 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live