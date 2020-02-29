Chris Webley of the City of Coquille Police Department takes "20/20" to the location where police found the body of Leah Freeman decomposing in the woods on August 3, 2000.

How Leah Freeman’s ex-boyfriend hopes to honor her legacy

Nicholas McGuffin said now that he’s out of prison after an overturned conviction, he wants to refurbish the pond originally built as a memorial to Leah Freeman a year after her death.