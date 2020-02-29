Nick McGuffin found guilty of manslaughter for high school girlfriend’s death: Part 7

McGuffin was acquitted of Leah Freeman’s murder but was found guilty of manslaughter in a 10-2 vote. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
6:55 | 02/29/20

Transcript for Nick McGuffin found guilty of manslaughter for high school girlfriend's death: Part 7

