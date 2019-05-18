Transcript for A night of impromptu partying ends in a college student's mysterious murder: Part 1

If it meant that. Tonight police are trying to figure out who murdered a college student. On the streets of Brooklyn, New York. Mark fisher was young, he was tall, he was an up and coming football player at his university and he came to the city for fun. Mark fisher was a kid from New Jersey and lived in an affluent suburb. He went to Fairfield university in Connecticut. He was a terrific student. He was a terrific athlete. He earned a scholarship to college. And he's with his friends from college. Started at some bars in the upper east side, did some bar hopping. And by coincidence, they run into a girl he knows from school, and this girl named angel has her friend Meredith with her. And Meredith and mark look at each other, and immediately the little hearts come flying out of their eyes. And it's a crush at first sight. Mark had come to the city with a large contingent of his friends, but once he met Meredith, he was very smitten with her. She was smitten with him. And he gets separated from his friends, in part, because he's entranced by this girl, Meredith. And sparks fly and he follows her out of this bar and into this impromptu party that's happening in Brooklyn. The clubs close at maybe, like 2:00, 3:00 in the morning so they all hopped in a cab and went to Brooklyn to hang out for the after party. It's arguably the first time he's been alone in the city. So going to a club in Manhattan and hanging out with people in New York City was a big deal. And then for the after party being in Brooklyn, that's, like, a whole other world for him. There are indications early that mark isn't ready for this kind of adventure. He runs out of money almost immediately. He loses his cell phone. He was a stranger in a strange land, and he doesn't speak the language. And it was in Brooklyn that something went terribly wrong. It's not even a party. It's a gathering of kids who are trying to figure out what to do after the bars shut down. It's at the home of a neighborhood guy named John giuca. I was a social butterfly. I was very gregarious, and I was always talking to people, and I liked being in crowds. Tell me your first impression of mark fisher. To tell the truth, we -- he just had a personality that was likeable? I thought he was cool, and that's it. Was he intoxicated? Yeah, he was drunk. Were you? Yes. This was an impromptu party, this was not something that was planned, this was something that just happened. Why was it decided to go to John giuca's house? His mom was away. He had a big house. It was like the easy choice. There was a few kids that got stranded in Manhattan and had no place to go. And he figured he'll bring them here to my house, get some beers. Drinking. Drinking. I'm sure they were smoking also. Smoking weed? Yes. And yet, that impromptu party turned into, perhaps, one of the biggest mistakes of his life. Oh, yeah. Yeah, absolutely. John giuca is a Brooklyn kid. By all accounts, you know, very he had gone to John Jay college with aspirations of becoming a police officer. He got a part as an extra in a movie. He's in "School of rock." You can't miss him. His head fill the screen for a moment. I guess you could say he was a fairly charismatic young man, he did have a group of friends who looked up to him. We used to call him shady because he had bleached blonde hair, just like eminem at the time. These kids are sitting around drinking, smoking weed and Antonio Russo, a neighborhood kid. He was known in the community for his stylish dreadlocks. He'd wore them for years. Was sort of known to cops in the area for some drug dealing and came to the party. He was a bit of a wildcard. Boisterous, loud, always trying to prove himself. He loved to fight. As he got older he became more of a loose cannon. He was one of those guys that, you know, you can have him over, have a good time. Until something pops off, he's going to punch you in the face. Just a young kid, I guess, like knucklehead. Was there any tension between Antonio Russo and mark fisher that night? No, not that I saw. Russo calls him yarmulke. I guess it was supposed to be, thinks he's jewish. Somebody said the night of the party that he called mark fisher "Yarmulke." Well, he was always a jokester, and he would just say random, stupid things like that. But I didn't catch that that night. But I'm not surprised that he would've said something like that. You have the idea that mark fisher, who was very tall, was very handsome, was perhaps attracting a little bit too much female attention. There wasn't any jealousy or rivalry or -- No, I wasn't attracted to Meredith, at all. And there wasn't, like, an alpha male thing going on? No, not one bit. We were drunk and happy, actually. It's said that at one point, he ticks off some of the people who were in the house by sitting on a table. And one of the other partygoers says, "Hey, in Brooklyn we sit in chairs." I'm the one who told him that, "Hey, you know, don't sit on the table, you're gonna break it." It was like literally just like all glass table. Like, sit on the couch. He said, "Okay." But that was it. It wasn't a confrontation. It wasn't I didn't say it to him like, in a, you know, confrontational way. In Brooklyn, like in a lot of cities it's all about respect. And sitting on one's table, versus a chair, could easily be construed as being disrespectful. After that, you know, tensions are a little bit higher. What about this idea that oh, he was a freeloader, and there was some anger that he was drinking and, you know, doing stuff without paying for it? I wasn't even thinking about money at the time. If I was worried about that, I wouldn't have invited people to my house. The night finally comes to an end. At what time did you leave, do you remember? 5:00, anywhere from like 5:15 to 5:30, and when I left, I started feeling like, kind of like the fifth wheel, I guess. So I was like, "All right, I'm outta here," you know. Sometime around dawn, John giuca says he basically kicked mark fisher out of the house. Night's over, party's over." To get out. Mark fisher heads out into the Brooklyn dawn, and he doesn't know that he only has minutes to live. And he's next seen dead.

