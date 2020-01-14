Transcript for ‘Overboard’ | The 20/20 Event Premieres tomorrow at 9|8c on ABC

He says. Who's going to do something like he was. And make some money to help homeowners and he's what I do is just take my seat I. The couple by the name of Thomas and Jackie hawks told a friend that they were showing their. 55 foot boat tour prospective buyer and but then the couple simply vanished without a Trace blue. It is captain Tom Hopson mother is here in Atlanta Malloy Dan Wheldon there. Please the. They have no idea what's in store for them. What happened atomic Jack sums going on here feel this is not right. Seeing more and more sinister. Debris Tom and Jackie on board. And they handcuffed them today. At that point what it didn't know list there's really no other word is drugs evil. I didn't do it why they collection is complete strangers. Murdered them so coldly. Wasn't just for the boats that it. You know anything at this alleged right. Cold weather killed. What else. Do you know that want to. The most infamous crimes took plea honeymoon and ocean now stunning new interviews over for the 20/20 offense special. Friday in 90 central on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.