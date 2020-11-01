Transcript for Pamela Smart remains in prison though still attempting to gain freedom: Part 11

Pamela smart is sent to prison and winds up in Bedford hills. Guess what movie they play for the inmates one night? Did you get the gun? Not -- not yet. "To die for." And this fictionalized version of her life would now be taken as gospel. I just want to know when -- It's just I don't know. Never, Jesus. Look if you don't know I guess I'll have to find somebody who does. She felt that she got a lot of attention and a lot of abuse in prison as a result of that movie and people thinking they knew who she was. She was attacked by two inmates who thought she was a snitch. They beat her and really harmed her permanently. They fractured a orbital lobe in her eye. She's got a plate on the side of It's been much easier for her in later years. She has been a model prisoner in every way. She's tutored other prisoners. She's been part of the ministry behind bars. She's gotten two master's degrees. Pamela smart made a last ditch, hail Mary attempt. We submitted a petition for sentence commutation. Dear governor sununu, without executive intervention, I will die in prison. It was peppered with testimonials from all kinds of people of substance, people from all walks of life. Her time is spent in helping other inmates, educating and inspiring them. I was struck by the letters of support, and then I got to the memo that she personally wrote. Although I never wanted nor asked Mr. Flynn to murder Gregg. She had claimed she had no involvement with his death. How do I trust someone who hasn't even come to terms with her own responsibility for the death of her husband? The vote was four against giving her any kind of sentence relief. There are some who say, well, if you just admit to your wrong doing, and apologize, that that might bring you some leniency. It's been a dilemma for anybody who's in prison that says that they're not guilty of whatever crime they're accused of. I even asked her to do that. You did? Yeah. Why? So she could come home. So she could come home. When I first got arrested I thought it was everybody's fault but my own that I was here. It's been, you know, almost three decades and it hurts. I know that ultimately I didn't ask for bill Flynn to kill my husband or want him to that if I never had the relationship I had with him my husband would still be alive, so I take responsibility for his death. What does redemption mean to you? It means that we don't define people by the very worst thing they did in life. People change, and grow over time. The victims get lost in the story of sensational defendants. This isn't the Gregg smart case. Maybe it should be. That should be the way we are remembering him. Excellent point. In the Gregg smart case, Pamela smart will be eligible to have her sentence commuted next year. The outcome depends on whether or not she accepts any responsibility. That's "20/20" for tonight. We can finally say it's "20/20" in 2020. Good night. Good night. New at 11:00, police

