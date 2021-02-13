Paolo Macchiarini charged with aggravated assault in relation to 3 surgeries: Part 11

More
Macchiarini has not yet entered a plea but has denied the charges. Benita Alexander says she feels “like I’m back on my feet.”
2:14 | 02/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Paolo Macchiarini charged with aggravated assault in relation to 3 surgeries: Part 11

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:14","description":"Macchiarini has not yet entered a plea but has denied the charges. Benita Alexander says she feels “like I’m back on my feet.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"75865192","title":"Paolo Macchiarini charged with aggravated assault in relation to 3 surgeries: Part 11","url":"/2020/video/paolo-macchiarini-charged-aggravated-assault-relation-surgeries-part-75865192"}