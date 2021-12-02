Transcript for One way Paolo Macchiarini deceived New York woman during their whirlwind romance

When I got back from Europe I wanted to get rid of a lot of things that were in the house were his and the one thing I really wanted to get rid of it was his piano. To symbolize pollen. I sold the piano on Craigslist. And the woman that bought the piano we've become friends very good friends. She like salsa dancing the salsa dancing together. And we took a vacation together several months after she bought the piano and she says. That it I have to tell you something. He sits I said do you actually know that that piano. She has pre recorded classical music. I think what do you mean and she says it has pre recorded music on it can play at south. At that point julep dropped its books means she's the BC tried being a bitch. It had been looks that needs to be so mean it has a law. Error. I go back to the clip. I almost died those I'll open the piano literally. Picked up his hands and his. Dusting them piano and also my. Slade announcement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.