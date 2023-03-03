Police arrive to Murdaugh family crime scene after Alex makes 911 call

Alex Murdaugh, who called 911 in June 2021 to report he found his son Paul and wife Maggie dead on the family’s South Carolina property, was found guilty of their murders.

March 3, 2023

