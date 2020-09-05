Transcript for Police say Marni Yang confesses to murder on hidden recording: Part 8

abbvie may be able to help. You know me. Comes up when I'm asleep. What came up, what woke me up was, we dumped the wig. We did. We dumped the plates, we dumped the stuff for the gun. Mm-hmm. We learn in this conversation that Christi and Marni actually went on this dumpster tour, going around the night of the murder, dumping all of the evidence. And then Marni starts sharing the details about how she says she killed rhoni. Rhoni was leaving for work, and she was met at the door by Marni yang. I had a hoody on, okay? Dark makeup on my face, and I had gloves on, okay? Marni is describing an elaborate disguise which seems to match witnesses' description of the suspect on the day of the murder. She started screaming. I took the first shot. It was at that point I realized we are at the point of no return, and I just started emptying the clip. The matter of fact tone with which she described it is terrifying. I took maybe one or two steps into the kitchen to -- finish the job. Right around the head of rhoni are live rounds. There was some jamming occurring, probably because she had the silencer on. And those live rounds were falling out until it didn't jam anymore. When she went down she took her foot and she took one good kick at me, got me in the shin. I was like, weak by the time and like, like that. That was it. I just, I took one last shot. The final wound the kill shot, to rhoni itself was right at the head. I slammed the door, took off. That was it. You see your share of cold, calculated, evil people in this business, but it really is hard to wrap your head around a mother of three who's going to literally execute a pregnant woman. Two shots right to the abdomen, right to the fetus. It's extreme. With Marni's confession securely on tape, they now have enough evidence to move in and arrest her. When they told us that they had made an arrest, it was, it was just like, thank you, thank you. She alluded police for a year and a half. Marni yang the 41-year-old has been charged with the murder of rhoni Reuter. Marni, I need you to have a seat over there please. Thank you. When we arrested her, we brought her into the station. We provide her segment of the wire with her and Christi. All she was doing was screaming until she went down. I would like to talk to my attorney. She basically lawyers up and is done with us. And she's seen on tape after we leave the room curling up in the corner of the room practically in the fetus position. She was obviously defeated, and I think she realized she lost. It was like, gotcha. Finally. She is charged with killing the girlfriend of former Chicago bear Shaun Gayle. Nearly three and a half years after the murder, Marni yang is going to trial. When I really sit down and just think this all happened because someone had a crush, it makes no sense to me. Yang has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Marni yang faces life in prison. Marni yang's main goal was to eliminate the competition, and the evidence showed that she was obsessed with Mr. Gayle. And her obsession was mainly directed at the other women. She wanted to get rid of them so that she could have him for herself. Former Chicago bears player Shaun Gayle takes the witness stand this morning. Gayle testified that he had sex with Marni yang the night before she was accused of the 2007 murder of rhoni Reuter. The fact that he had slept with Marni the night before the murder raised a lot of eyebrows, but it wasn't enough to change the narrative. Prosecutors wanted to portray Marni as the jealous woman. A big part of the prosecution's case was that Marni sent these letters to other women that Shaun was seeing. And as part of that they put Marni yang's daughter Emily on the stand. I do remember being on the stand. I felt like I was really hesitant. Emily says that her mom had told her that she had sent those letters so that the women could find out about each other. That said, testifying could not have been easy for either mother or daughter. It hurt to see her there. The court heard testimony today from Christi paschen, who says she's a psychic and a friend of yang's. She was on the stand for a day and she said a lot. And much of it was damning evidence against Marni. The next day, when they cross-examined her and started asking her about being a psychic and a hypnotist, being a pow -- you got the feeling that the jury didn't necessarily believe the truth of those things, and that obviously affected her credibility. But as Ari fisz said, she may be goofy but she knows how to press record. Marni's defense at the trial was that she had no idea she was being recorded, but that she was just spinning a tale for her friend, Christi paschen. She started screaming and I just started emptying the clip. I am the mother of three girls. Seeing baby Skyler with a bullet that ran through her -- I just have chills. I will never get that picture out of my head. Ever. A jury finds Marni yang guilty of first-degree murder and intentional homicide of an unborn child. I can't even begin to tell you how difficult this has been for me and of course rhoni's family. At least I feel that rhoni and baby, they're at peace. Marni is sent away for life in prison. But now, eight years later, Marni has filed a petition saying she was wrongfully convicted. Among her claims? That her daughter was pressured. And her son threatened by police. He slammed his hands on to the desk and told me it's either going to be you or your mother that's going to go down for

