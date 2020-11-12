Transcript for Police plant hidden cameras at Stacey Stites’ funeral as part of murder investigation

At the church at the funeral the police place. Kim quarters and strategic locations. Can't quarter that is placed in a box with the hole cut in the box and it's a place like that so that you can't tell that it's video recording device. Four days after this crime they don't have any direct leads on anybody. And so they're looking for anything that seems out of the ordinary anything that looks like it might point to a suspect who. Hey didn't. We didn't. We were supposed to be getting together for a wedding in a few weeks. Instead it on his face his wedding now we're gonna stay since memorial. It was devastating to all of us including Jimmy UNICEF plan man who just lost his fiancee. Jimmy went over to coffin he had the wedding ring in his hand at the wedding ring home here finger. I can't tell him I'm. Let's get this thing. Heard without waiting anxious buried in her wedding dress. She worked hard for them letting perhaps something we all be so I did that that's what she should be ingredient.

