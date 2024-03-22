Police rush to Jodi Hildebrandt’s home in Ivins, Utah

After a nearly 6-hour search of Jodi Hildebrandt’s home, officers collected multiple bags of evidence. Juju Chang speaks with the officers on the case.

March 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live