Pregnant woman Laci Peterson disappears on Christmas Eve in 2002: Part 1

Laci Peterson met her husband Scott Peterson in college and was charmed by his handsome looks. She was eight months pregnant with their first child, Connor, when she disappeared.
8:14 | 05/15/21

