'The President and the People’ The Town Hall Event | Tuesday at 9|8c on ABC

President Trump faces the questions of real uncommitted voters. No question off limits. ‘The President and the People’ The Town Hall Event – the 20/20 event special airs Tuesday at 9|8c on ABC.
0:32 | 09/10/20

