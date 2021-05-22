Transcript for Prosecutors play incriminating call between police, Lester Jones at trial: Part 9

Thought this month long trial, the jury never hears in Lester Jones. He never takes the stand become you there was one day the jury did hear him speak when prosecutors play a very cryptic records. Hello? Mr. Jones? It's a phone call police made to Joans the day after he had gone through an intense five-our interrogation. I called Mr. Joans to let him know we were done processing their two vehicles. This is art Smith with the sheriff's office. Just calling to you let you know we have both your cars ready for you and your wife. So I can come pick them up? You bet. I don't think so. Mr. Jones, I'm not following you. You ask me where I could bury a body? I'm sorry? You're asking where I could bury a body. When did I ask you that? Mr. Jones, are you there? This is out of nowhere and jaws dropped in the courtroom. The jurors are like, what? So they didn't hear him, but they heard him, and it didn't sound good. This is a couple of weeks after Ms. Birgfeld went missing. We hadn't found her remains until five years later. Then Mrs. Jones got on the This is Elaine. Can I help you? Yeah, that was kind of an odd conversation there. I'm not exactly sure what just I don't know what he's talking about, either. I think he took some sleeping pills. You think he took some sleeping pills? We're going to be on our way there. If he stops breathing or anything else -- I think he's okay. Call 911, okay? He's okay. Just a minute. Are you okay? You were talking about weird things. I think he's okay. Don't know if he's trying to commit suicide or not, maybe try to get some rest because everybody had been hounding him. The stress of it. Wasn't sleeping very good. Very strange phone call. Mr. Jones did attempt to overdose and left a note saying he didn't do this to his wife. My dearest love I prayed all night and this morning. I've asked for his forgiveness. Tell the cops to get I never did it but I want be railroaded. So you solemnly swear or affirm -- When Lester's wife takes the stand, she's in shock finding out just how often her husband was paying for prostitutes. How do you feel about all of this? I feel horrible. Feel crushed. It's horrible. Okay. Hard. You testified you're still married to him. Yes. Why? I'm still married to him because I'm a Christian and my faith asked me to forgive him. And I feel like I need to give him another chance. What she wasn't able to give her husband was an alibi to explain where he was during the crucial hours when Paige went missing or when her car went up in flames. She even I.D.S him buying that tracfone at Walmart. Do you recognize that man? My husband, Lester Jones. And as Jones watches his wife, he appears to mouth the words, it wasn't me -- standing by his denial. I'll now advise the lawyers to make their closing arguments. We'll start with the prosecution. After 21 days of testimony, it's time for closing arguments. And the prosecutor paints an emotional picture of the Paige birgfeld's last moments. Paige must have been so scared. It is hard to even imagine what would have been going through her head as she was laying either in the back of the vehicle or in the trunk, when she decided it was time to start throwing items out of the car for about 12 miles. Those items were strewn about the highway. Person checks. Her driver's license. Her kids' medical card. Leading in a trail of bread crumbs to the area where she was We'll continue with the closing argument. The defense hits their biggest theme, that those alternate suspects just weren't looked at closely enough by investigators. But the investigation was deficient, and they have made the facts they have fit their hypothesis. That is polar opposite of what you should do. But prosecutors say they thoroughly looked at and cleared all of them. So, who is the real killer? We don't know. It is not acceptable to convict people of murder just because they're creepy guys. Despite the fact that Mr. Jones has done bad things, there is not proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The jury deliberated for four days and that's four agoniing days for a prosecutor. Jurors themselves told us what it was like in the deliberation room. How they wrestle with what they think may have happened. When the prosecution rested I was just stunned. I said, this is all you got? There was a lot on the fence. Some went towards the guilty side. I felt like the defense did a good job in displaying some shortcomings of the sheriff's office. I just said yes, yes, there are holes in this case. There are. There are still three, four things here that make him a viable suspect and guilty. In my heart I believed he was guilty. Please rise for our jury. We were told that it was 10-2 at various times and 9-3 at various times. I was disheartened. The jury remains in the same position of being unable to reach a unanimous position, so ladies and gentlemen, at this time I am declaring a mistrial in this matter. People were stunned by the hung jury. I think everybody in that courtroom thought one way or another we were going to hear guilty or not guilty. So that's it, guys, it's all over. But maybe there will be another shot. Before that second trial, new evidence comes out that can change everything. We had downloaded the surveillance video of her work site, and we pulled it up. Who is lurking behind the wheel of this car?

