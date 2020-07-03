Transcript for Reducing coronavirus risk while you commute or travel: Part 9

Tonight the number of cases doubling again in just the last 24 hours here in New York City, and this evening an ABC news exclusive, our cameras inside a New York state lab testing for the coronavirus. Several thousand people have been ordered to self-quarantine in New York, many of them linked to just one patient. Here's ABC's whit Johnson. Reporter: This is new Rochelle New York, once known as the home of the y2ks slugger lieu Gehrig. But this week has become known for something more ominous. The center of New York's coronavirus outbreak. It wasn't a question of if, but when. Reporter: On Tuesday Andrew Cuomo announced that a resident has become the second person in the state to test positive for covid-19. We have a case in westchester. Our information is that the gentleman had an underlying res power story illness and he is hospitalized. Reporter: We know the man is an attorney who works in Manhattan, a regular commuter taking this train for the 30 minute ride to grand central terminal. After arriving at one of the busiest travel hub in the country, it's believed he would have walked to his office blocks away. Later transferred to presbyterian in Manhattan. Taking no chances, the mta launches a effort disenfecting trains and buss and stations. Just 24 hours later, what seemed like one family's health emergency causes a remarkable ripple effect with the attorney as wife, son, and daughter, and the neighbor who took him to the hospital all testing positive. There are going to be many, many people who test positive. Reporter: Services at the young Israel synagogue in new Rochelle halted by health officials due to the concern of the virus. This week, when we need information and need to talk to one another, we're all quarantined in our little homes. Reporter: By Wednesday, fishes are asking more than 1,000 people linked to the attorney to self-quarantine. Did you get the sense people are anxious about what will happen Yes, I think people are pretty well decided it's in a sense unstoppable. Reporter: In just a matter of days, this area a ghost town. We have businesses that are struggling because part of their customer base is literally quarantined. Reporter: Yesterday governor Cuomo announced 11 more people tested positive for covid-19. So that's 22 statewide. Reporter: The number of people asked to self-quarantine jumping to 2,700. The community spread die nam sick unpredictable and worrisome. Reporter: Today ABC news getting exclusive access to the New York state lab first in the nation to conduct their own testing for covid-19. Our team is working 24/7 on identifying coronavirus. We're at about 500 tests per day now. We prioritize the categories to be tested to fit with our capacity. Reporter: Governor Cuomo announcing the number of individuals testifying positive have increased again. During the day today we had 11 new cases. That brings the total to 44 cases. Reporter: Tonight, there are at least 4,000 people throughout New York self-quarantining. Whit Johnson reporting in tonight.

