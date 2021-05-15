Remains of Laci Peterson, unborn baby found near San Francisco Bay: Part 7

Laci and Conner Peterson’s remains were found in a marina near where Scott Peterson said he had been fishing. He was arrested and police said they found clothing and money in his trunk.
6:56 | 05/15/21

