Reporter’s Notebook: At the scene where missing Baton Rouge teacher’s body was found

Deborah Roberts takes viewers inside the case of Lyntell Washington, the Louisiana mom and middle school teacher who was found murdered in June 2016, for the 20/20 episode ‘The Barefoot Witness.’

